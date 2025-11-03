No. 22 Michigan State hosts Colgate in season opener

Colgate Raiders at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -20.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State hosts Colgate in the season opener.

Michigan State finished 15-1 at home a season ago while going 30-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 31.1% from behind the arc last season.

Colgate finished 11-9 in Patriot League action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.