No. 22 Auburn Tigers square off against the No. 1 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn squares off against No. 1 Houston in Birmingham, Alabama.

Auburn went 32-6 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 83.0 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Houston finished 35-5 overall with a 13-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shot 38.3% from the field last season.

