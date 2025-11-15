No. 22 Auburn Tigers and the No. 1 Houston Cougars square off

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-0) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn faces No.…

Houston Cougars (3-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn faces No. 1 Houston in Birmingham, Alabama.

Auburn went 32-6 overall with a 16-1 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers shot 47.6% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Houston finished 35-5 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

