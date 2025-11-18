No. 22 Auburn takes on Jackson State after Hall’s 20-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Auburn Tigers (3-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Auburn Tigers (3-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts Jackson State after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in Auburn’s 73-72 loss to the Houston Cougars.

Auburn went 32-6 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Auburn Tigers gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Jackson State finished 6-15 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Jackson State Tigers averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.