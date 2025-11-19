No. 22 Auburn plays Jackson State following Hall’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Auburn Tigers (3-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Auburn Tigers (3-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts Jackson State after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in Auburn’s 73-72 loss to the Houston Cougars.

Auburn finished 13-2 at home last season while going 32-6 overall. The Auburn Tigers averaged 83.0 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 27 from deep.

Jackson State went 16-18 overall with a 6-15 record on the road a season ago. The Jackson State Tigers averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

