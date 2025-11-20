No. 22 Auburn bounces back in a big way and beats Jackson State 112-66

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy had 19 points and seven rebounds, Filip Jovic added a career-high 18 points off…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KeShawn Murphy had 19 points and seven rebounds, Filip Jovic added a career-high 18 points off the bench and No. 22 Auburn dominated Jackson State 112-66 Wednesday night.

Elyjah Freeman chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for Auburn (4-1), which bounced back from its first loss of the season and improved to 41-0 against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Coming off a one-point loss to then-No. 1 Houston in Birmingham, Auburn was the better team inside and out. Coach Steven Pearl’s team closed the first half with a 28-8 run that turned a tight game into a lopsided affair.

Auburn finished with 28 assists on 42 baskets and made 13 3-pointers. Freshman Simon Walker hit all five of his 3s down the stretch, and Kevin Overton scored 13 points to give Auburn five players in double figures.

Auburn played without the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer and rebounder. Keyshawn Hall watched from the bench while wearing a protective boot on his right foot.

He wasn’t needed against Jackson State (0-4), which lost for the third time in four games against a ranked opponent. Jackson State previously dropped payday road games against Illinois and Louisville.

Jayme Mitchell led the visitors with 24 points, and Dorian McMillian and Daeshun Ruffin added 16 each. Jackson State finished with 22 turnovers and hit just 6 of 18 from behind the arc.

Up next

Jackson State plays at No. 21 Arkansas on Friday.

Auburn opens play in the Players Era Championship against Oregon on Monday in Las Vegas.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.