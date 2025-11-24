No. 21 West Virginia women beat McNeese State 83-63 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gia Cooke scored a season-high 24 points, Kierra Wheeler had 12 points and 10 rebounds and…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gia Cooke scored a season-high 24 points, Kierra Wheeler had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 West Virginia beat McNeese State 83-63 on Monday in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship.

Sydney Shaw added 14 points, and Jordan Thomas and Jordan Harrison each scored 10 as all five starters scored in double figures for West Virginia (6-0). Cooke was 6 of 9 from the field and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Arianna Patton led McNeese State (3-2) with 17 points. Jalencia Pierre added 12 points, Dakota Howard had 11 and Lexi Alexander scored 10. The Cowgirls went 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, while West Virginia attempted 30.

West Virginia scored the opening 14 points of the game before McNeese State rallied to get within 20-17. The Mountaineers also started the second quarter with eight straight points to regain a double-digit lead.

West Virginia led 41-28 at halftime and McNeese State did not get closer than 12 points the rest of the way. Shaw scored 10 of the Mountaineers’ 24 third-quarter points.

Up next

West Virginia will play for the tournament championship on Wednesday against Ohio State. McNeese State faces Belmont in the consolation game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.