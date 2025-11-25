No. 21 West Virginia faces Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and…

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and No. 21 West Virginia square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Mountaineers have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. West Virginia is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buckeyes have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

West Virginia makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Ohio State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jaloni Cambridge is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 15.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

