No. 21 Louisville women blast Morehead State 96-49 with seven players scoring in double digits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anaya Hardy had 12 points with 13 rebounds and was one of seven Louisville players in double-figures scoring in the No. 21 Cardinals’ 96-49 rout of Morehead State on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (4-1) dominated from the beginning, with runs of 10-0 and 13-0 leading to a 29-10 lead after one quarter. Louisville led 50-22 at halftime and added 35 points in the third quarter. The Cardinals scored 14 of the last 17 points in the third, building a 46-point lead at 85-39 heading to the fourth.

Laura Ziegler, Tajianna Roberts, Imari Berry and Reagan Bender all scored 13 points for Louisville. Elif Istanbulluoglu and Reyna Scott each scored 11. Louisville shot 54% and made 20 of 23 free throws.

Violet McNece had 12 points and Marie Sepp 10 for the Eagles (1-3).

The game was the first in a stretch of six home games in the next seven outings for Louisville.

Louisville: The Cardinals have an in-state showdown at home against No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday.

Morehead State: South Carolina-Upstate visits on Saturday.

