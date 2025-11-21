No. 21 Louisville Cardinals host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky…

Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) at Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Kentucky visits No. 21 Louisville.

The Cardinals are 3-0 in home games. Louisville scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 away from home. Kentucky is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

Louisville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 14.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2%.

Clara Strack is averaging 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Jordan Obi is averaging 13.0 points.

