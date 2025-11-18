No. 21 Louisville Cardinals face the Morehead State Eagles on 3-game win streak

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21…

Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Louisville heads into a matchup with Morehead State as winners of three straight games.

Louisville went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Cardinals averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 18 from deep.

Morehead State went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 3-11 on the road. The Eagles shot 39.8% from the field and 27.0% from 3-point range last season.

