No. 21 Iowa hosts Southern for season opener

Southern Jaguars at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa begins the season at home against Southern.

Iowa finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 22.2 from 3-point range.

Southern went 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 58.8 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

