No. 21 Iowa hosts Southern for season opener

Southern Jaguars at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa starts the season at home against Southern.

Iowa went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Southern finished 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

