No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northern Iowa Panthers, aim for 4th straight victory

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (0-2) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa…

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (0-2)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa finished 17-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Iowa went 6-5 on the road and 23-11 overall a season ago. The Hawkeyes averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.