No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs tip off season at home against the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern Tigers at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Gonzaga hosts Texas Southern for the season opener.

Gonzaga finished 26-9 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 19.7 assists per game on 31.7 made field goals last season.

Texas Southern went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Tigers averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 7.6 bench points last season.

