No. 21 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (1-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Gonzaga hosts No. 23 Creighton.

Gonzaga went 12-2 at home last season while going 26-9 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Creighton went 6-5 on the road and 25-11 overall last season. The Bluejays averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

