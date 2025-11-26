No. 21 Auburn Tigers play the No. 14 St. John’s Red Storm

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) vs. Auburn Tigers (5-2) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm…

St. John’s Red Storm (4-2) vs. Auburn Tigers (5-2)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -5.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn takes on No. 14 St. John’s at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Tigers are 5-2 in non-conference play. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 3.2.

The Red Storm are 4-2 in non-conference play. St. John’s has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Auburn makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). St. John’s averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.0%.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

