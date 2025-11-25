No. 21 Auburn Tigers face the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (5-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (5-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is…

Michigan Wolverines (5-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (5-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan and No. 21 Auburn square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Tigers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Auburn is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in non-conference play. Michigan is third in the Big Ten scoring 90.6 points per game and is shooting 50.3%.

Auburn scores 91.8 points, 23.8 more per game than the 68.0 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Auburn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 22.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Tahaad Pettiford is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.0 points.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 15 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.