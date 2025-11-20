No. 21 Arkansas takes on Jackson State after Thomas’ 26-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts Jackson State after Meleek Thomas scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 84-83 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-0 in home games. Arkansas scores 86.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Jackson State went 6-15 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

