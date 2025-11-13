No. 21 Arkansas hosts Samford following Booth’s 23-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces No. 21 Arkansas…

Samford Bulldogs (2-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces No. 21 Arkansas after Jadin Booth scored 23 points in Samford’s 93-90 overtime win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Razorbacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 16.7 bench points last season.

Samford finished 22-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

