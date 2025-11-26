No. 20 Texas Tech hosts New Orleans following Benson’s 25-point game

New Orleans Privateers (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

New Orleans Privateers (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -25.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on No. 20 Texas Tech after Coleton Benson scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 81-78 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers have gone 2-4 away from home. New Orleans has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is shooting 53.5% and averaging 21.8 points for the Red Raiders. Donovan Atwell is averaging 13.2 points.

Benson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

