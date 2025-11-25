No. 20 Texas Tech hosts Benson and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans…

New Orleans Privateers (3-4) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits No. 20 Texas Tech after Coleton Benson scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 81-78 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 in home games. Texas Tech is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 2-4 on the road. New Orleans is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.6% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans scores 6.3 more points per game (81.3) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (75.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 13.2 points. JT Toppin is shooting 53.5% and averaging 21.8 points.

Benson is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 18.6 points. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.