No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) Las Vegas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -15.5; over/under…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (5-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and No. 20 Tennessee square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Volunteers have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is eighth in the SEC scoring 90.0 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 in non-conference play. Rutgers leads the Big Ten scoring 17.2 fast break points per game.

Tennessee’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 34.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Ament is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Volunteers. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Tariq Francis is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 assists. Dylan Grant is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

