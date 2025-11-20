No. 20 Tennessee takes on Tennessee State following Okpara’s 20-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -32.5; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (2-2) at Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -32.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee plays Tennessee State after Felix Okpara scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 91-66 win against the Rice Owls.

Tennessee went 30-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Volunteers averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Tennessee State finished 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 78.1 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.