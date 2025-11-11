Live Radio
No. 20 Tennessee hosts North Florida after Ament’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:56 AM

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee takes on North Florida after Nate Ament scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 95-56 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Tennessee went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 30-8 overall. The Volunteers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

North Florida went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

