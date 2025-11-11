No. 20 Tennessee hosts North Florida after Ament’s 23-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee takes…

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee takes on North Florida after Nate Ament scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 95-56 win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

Tennessee went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 30-8 overall. The Volunteers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second-chance points and 19.9 bench points last season.

North Florida went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.