No. 20 Tennessee beats Rice 91-66, but Estrella injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felix Okpara had 20 points and eight rebounds, Nate Ament added 19 points and 10 boards, and No. 20 Tennessee cruised to a 91-66 victory over Rice on Monday night despite an injury to forward J.P. Estrella.

The 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore went down in a scrum of bodies in the first half and appeared to hurt his left knee.

Estrella entered averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. He missed most of last season with a foot injury.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie finished with 17 points and eight assists for the Volunteers (4-0). Ethan Berg scored 11.

Nick Anderson led the Owls (2-3) with 19 points. Cam Carroll scored 14 and Jalen Smith had 10.

Gillespie had 10 points at halftime to lead the Vols to a 39-26 advantage.

When the Owls arrived Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena, coach Rob Lanier didn’t need anyone to show him around. Lanier was an assistant under Volunteers coach Rick Barnes for eight years — four at Texas (2011-15) and four at Tennessee (2015-19). Lanier is one of 16 former Barnes assistants to become head coaches.

The win over Rice was No. 840 of Barnes’ career, which covers 39 years.

Tennessee starting guard Bishop Boswell missed his second consecutive game with a left leg injury sustained in practice. His status is day-to-day.

Up next

Rice: Will face Tarleton State at home Thursday.

Tennessee: Will host Tennessee State on Thursday.

