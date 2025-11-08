No. 20 Louisville hosts Northern Kentucky in cross-conference contest

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Louisville and…

Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Louisville and Northern Kentucky play in non-conference action.

Louisville went 22-11 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.5 last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 11-21 overall with a 5-12 record on the road a season ago. The Norse averaged 65.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

