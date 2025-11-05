No. 20 Auburn takes on Merrimack after Hall’s 28-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn hosts Merrimack…

Merrimack Warriors (0-1) at Auburn Tigers (1-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn hosts Merrimack after Keyshawn Hall scored 28 points in Auburn’s 95-90 overtime win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Auburn went 32-6 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 40.8% from the field last season.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall last season while going 9-8 on the road. The Warriors averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

