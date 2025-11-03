No. 20 Auburn hosts Bethune-Cookman to start season

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Auburn Tigers Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -25.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn hosts Bethune-Cookman in the season opener.

Auburn finished 32-6 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 83.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 7-12 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 18.3 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

