No. 20 Auburn hosts Bethune-Cookman in season opener

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Auburn hosts Bethune-Cookman in the season opener.

Auburn went 32-6 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 83.0 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Bethune-Cookman went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 18.3 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

