No. 2 South Carolina hosts Grand Canyon for season opener

Grand Canyon Antelopes at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina…

Grand Canyon Antelopes at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina begins the season at home against Grand Canyon.

South Carolina finished 35-4 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 40.3 bench points last season.

Grand Canyon finished 32-3 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Antelopes averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.

