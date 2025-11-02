No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks open season at home against the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina…

Grand Canyon Antelopes at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Grand Canyon for the season opener.

South Carolina went 35-4 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

Grand Canyon finished 32-3 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Antelopes averaged 12.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

