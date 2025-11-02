Live Radio
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks open season at home against the Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:48 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Grand Canyon for the season opener.

South Carolina went 35-4 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 79.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 17.1 from beyond the arc.

Grand Canyon finished 32-3 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Antelopes averaged 12.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

