No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Longhorns (6-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina plays No. 4 Texas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gamecocks are 0-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Longhorns are 0-0 in SEC games. Texas is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

South Carolina makes 55.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 20.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Texas averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Joyce Edwards is shooting 59.2% and averaging 20.1 points.

Madison Booker is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 14.3 points.

