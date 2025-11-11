No. 2 South Carolina beats rival Clemson 65-37

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Tessa Johnson added 13 as No. 2 South Carolina beat…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Tessa Johnson added 13 as No. 2 South Carolina beat Clemson 65-37 on Tuesday night for its 15th straight victory over its state rival.

The Gamecocks (3-0), who have won the previous five games with the Tigers (2-1) by an average of 48 points, struggled at times to put away their Atlantic Coast Conference rival.

Clemson was within five points three minutes before halftime and trailed by 10, 45-35, entering the final quarter.

But South Carolina’s defense clamped down when it counted most as the Tigers were 0-of-17 shooting and held to two foul shots in the final period.

It was the Gamecocks’ 300th win since Colonial Life Arena opened in the fall of 2002.

Florida State transfer Ta’Niya Latson added 12 points while Madina Okot, a newccomer from Mississippi State had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 66, MAINE 47

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Khamil Pierre scored six of her 18 points in a two-minute span late in the game and N.C. State overcame some serious early shooting woes to beat Maine.

Zoe Brooks had 14 points and Zamareya Jones added 10 points for the Wolfpack (2-1), who were playing their home opener after a pair of neutral-court, in-state matchups against nationally ranked teams. Pierre pulled in 10 rebounds.

N.C. State shot 40.3% from the field, a decent conclusion considering the opening stretch.

Asta Blauenfeldt had 16 points and Adrianna Smith posted 11 points and 10 rebounds for Maine (0-2), which shot 29% from the floor.

N.C. State’s misfirings included 3-for-20 on 3-pointers, many of them open looks with coach Wes Moore shaking his head from in front of the bench.

The Wolfpack went scoreless for the final four minutes in a 69-68 loss to Southern Cal on Sunday in Charlotte, and the team’s offensive woes extended into the first half Tuesday. N.C. State shot 3-for-18 in the first quarter.

Maine had similar snags, needing more than four minutes before producing its first points on Smith’s 3-pointer.

The Black Bears went 5-for-33 until making the last shot of the first half. The Wolfpack led 28-14 at halftime.

NO. 20 OKLAHOMA STATE 105, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 55

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Micah Gray scored 25 points, Achol Akot had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Oklahoma State beat Prairie View A&M.

Oklahoma State (5-0) scored 100-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Gray scored 16 points in the first half, Haleigh Timmer added 14 and Akot had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists to help Oklahoma State take a 49-15 lead.

Alana Shields scored 11 of Prairie View’s 15 first-half points after going 5 of 11 from the field, while the rest of her teammates were 3 of 14.

Timmer finished with 20 points for Oklahoma State. Lena Girardi, the Big 12 freshman of the week, added 15 points. The Cowgirls went 13 of 38 from behind the arc and shot 50% overall.

Shields scored 16 points and CJ Wilson added 12 for Prairie View A&M (0-3), which is in its first season under the direction of head coach Tai Dillard. Crystal Schultz scored 10.

