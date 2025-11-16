Live Radio
No. 2 Purdue plays Akron after Smith’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:42 AM

Akron Zips (3-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -19.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Purdue plays Akron after Braden Smith scored 29 points in Purdue’s 87-80 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Purdue went 14-2 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Akron finished 28-7 overall a season ago while going 8-4 on the road. The Zips averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 34.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

