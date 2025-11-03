No. 2 Houston opens season at home against Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Houston Cougars Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston starts the season at home against Lehigh.

Houston finished 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range last season.

Lehigh went 11-19 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Mountain Hawks shot 45.2% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

