No. 2 Houston hosts Rider following Flemings’ 22-point outing

Rider Broncs (1-3) at Houston Cougars (4-0)

Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston plays Rider after Kingston Flemings scored 22 points in Houston’s 73-72 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

Houston went 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

Rider finished 10-12 in MAAC games and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 67.0 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

