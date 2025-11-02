Live Radio
No. 2 Houston hosts Lehigh to start season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Houston Cougars

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston begins the season at home against Lehigh.

Houston finished 16-1 at home last season while going 35-5 overall. The Cougars averaged 12.0 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Lehigh finished 6-13 in Patriot League games and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

