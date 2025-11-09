No. 19 Vanderbilt plays Furman following Blakes’ 27-point performance

Furman Paladins (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt faces Furman…

Furman Paladins (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt faces Furman after Mikayla Blakes scored 27 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-65 victory against the California Golden Bears.

Vanderbilt went 22-11 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Commodores averaged 12.4 steals, 2.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Furman finished 6-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Paladins averaged 67.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

