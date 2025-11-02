No. 19 Vanderbilt opens season at home against Cal

California Golden Bears vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Paris; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Cal for the…

California Golden Bears vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Paris; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Cal for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from deep.

Cal finished 25-9 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears averaged 6.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 17.6 turnovers per game last season.

