Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 Vanderbilt opens…

No. 19 Vanderbilt opens season at home against Cal

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:47 AM

California Golden Bears vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Paris; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Cal for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from deep.

Cal finished 25-9 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears averaged 6.3 steals, 3.2 blocks and 17.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up