No. 19 Kentucky hosts Cameron and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -37.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces No. 19 Kentucky after Mekhi Cameron scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 88-84 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Kentucky averages 87.5 points while outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-2 away from home. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Jacobe Whitted averaging 5.7.

Kentucky scores 87.5 points, 17.7 more per game than the 69.8 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers.

Cameron is averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

