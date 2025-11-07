No. 19 Kansas visits No. 25 North Carolina following Bidunga’s 23-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 25 North Carolina after Flory Bidunga scored 23 points in Kansas’ 94-51 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

North Carolina went 12-3 at home last season while going 23-14 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second-chance points and 23.9 bench points last season.

Kansas finished 12-10 in Big 12 play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Jayhawks averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 36.7 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

