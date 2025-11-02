No. 19 Kansas hosts Green Bay in season opener

Green Bay Phoenix at Kansas Jayhawks Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -29; over/under is 153…

Green Bay Phoenix at Kansas Jayhawks

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -29; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kansas hosts Green Bay in the season opener.

Kansas went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Green Bay went 2-19 in Horizon League action and 1-17 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 13.8 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

