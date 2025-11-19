No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 7 Baylor Bears meet

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) Bay Lake, Orange; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa will…

Baylor Bears (4-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0)

Bay Lake, Orange; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Iowa will square off against No. 7 Baylor at AdventHealth Arena in Bay Lake, Orange.

Iowa finished 23-11 overall with an 11-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Baylor went 28-8 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 18.3 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

