No. 19 Gonzaga faces Arizona State after Ike’s 20-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (2-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga takes on Arizona State after Graham Ike scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 90-63 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

Arizona State went 13-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils shot 43.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Gonzaga went 8-2 on the road and 26-9 overall last season. The Bulldogs gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

