No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs host No. 23 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (1-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga hosts No. 23 Creighton.

Gonzaga went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 26-9 overall. The Bulldogs shot 50.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Creighton finished 17-6 in Big East action and 6-5 on the road last season. The Bluejays averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

