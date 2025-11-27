No. 18 USC takes on Pepperdine following Jones’ 20-point game

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at USC Trojans (4-2) Los Angeles; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC takes on…

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at USC Trojans (4-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC takes on Pepperdine after Londynn Jones scored 20 points in USC’s 85-44 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 in home games. USC has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves have gone 2-1 away from home. Pepperdine is third in the WCC with 16.8 assists per game led by Taija Sta. Maria averaging 4.2.

USC scores 71.7 points, 5.3 more per game than the 66.4 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine scores 17.2 more points per game (74.0) than USC gives up (56.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trojans. Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Elli Guiney is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Waves. Seleh Harmon is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

