No. 18 USC hosts New Mexico State to tip off season

New Mexico State Aggies at USC Trojans Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC opens the…

New Mexico State Aggies at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC opens the season at home against New Mexico State.

USC went 31-4 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Trojans averaged 22.7 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

New Mexico State finished 6-10 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Aggies averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 31.5% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.