No. 18 USC begins season at home against New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC hosts New Mexico State in the season opener.

USC went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 31-4 overall. The Trojans averaged 80.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.4 last season.

New Mexico State went 18-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 16.8 from beyond the arc.

