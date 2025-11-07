No. 18 Tennessee hosts Northern Kentucky after Robinson’s 22-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays No.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays No. 18 Tennessee after Kael Robinson scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 126-69 win against the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars.

Tennessee finished 30-8 overall a season ago while going 16-1 at home. The Volunteers averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 5-10 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Norse averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

